New shop closure to hit Harrogate town centre

Harrogate looks set to have another empty retail unit when one of its longest-standing shops closes in the town centre, \as well as losing some traditional craft skills.

A notice has appeared in the window of the distinguished family business R E Smith & Sons at 14a Station Parade which was established just after the Second World War, saying "we will be closing our doors for good on May 31st 2019."

The notice from the jewellers and jewellery repair shop, which first opened in 1947, also said "thank you to all our loyal customers over the years...we sadly come to the end of an era of good old artisan jewellery making days."

The note is signed with "warm regards, Chris Smith, goldsmith and precious jewellery restorer."

Independent businesses are waiting to see what the town's new Business Improvement District team introduce as their first policies to improve the environment for the retail sector in Harrogate town centre.

