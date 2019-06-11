New restaurant opens in Harrogate today

A new restaurant owned by a Yorkshire family is to open in Harrogate today, Tuesday.

The location is an empty unit in a prime location on Parliament Street.

The Wagyu Bar & Grill will open its doors on June 11 where Jamie’s Italian restaurant was until it closed last year.

The name Wagyu refers to the type of beef made famous in Japan for both its flavour and healthier properties - boasting a higher percentage of monounsaturated fat and low cholesterol content with valuable omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, making it the healthiest beef available.

The new independent restaurant is pledging to offer the finest quality British Wagyu beef in a "gate to plate" steak exercise.

Sarah Wilkinson, head of commercial at Wagyu Bar & Grill Ltd, said: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to our newly-refurbished restaurant which will serve the highest quality Wagyu beef available in the UK.

"In addition we have an extensive menu to suit all tastes and preferences with some unique dishes to enjoy throughout the restaurant including on our outdoor sun terrace located on the first floor"

"This is a unique gate to plate restaurant concept with our beef being reared and sourced through Warrendale Farm in Warter, Pocklington.

"It is our second restaurant opening following on from our successful opening in Low Petergate, York in March of this year."

Wagyu Bar & Grill Ltd restaurant project manager, Adrian Hunter said: "This is a Yorkshire-based company, with a unique product offering farmed near York by a long-established family business."

