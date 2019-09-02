New restaurant for Harrogate may be on the way

A space that has been empty most of the year in Harrogate town centre looks set to be filled by a new restaurant.

Located near Debenhams store, Deano Graze & Grill was successful for a good six years on the upper floor of 34a Oxford Street before it closed.

Since then its large windows facing the Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen opposite have been empty and lifeless.

Now a large banner has appeared on the ground floor of the building with the words "Essenza bar and restaurant opening soon."

More news when we get it...

