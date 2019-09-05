New pop-up shop for Harrogate town centre

A home-grown success story is to open an exciting new-pop in Harrogate's Victorian Shopping Centre.

The new takeaway shop, voted 'Britain's Best Butchers' 2019, boasts "Pies, baps and wraps" - plus in-house made pies, rolls, pasties and bread.



The new pop-up is owned by Elite Meats, which is based in High Street in Starbeck and has long held a high reputation as an award-winning butcher built on locally farmed meat from in and around the Harrogate area.



The new arrival is a boost for Harrogate's biggest shopping centre which has taken a series of steps in the last year to increase its footfall, including welcoming Next clothes store, lighting up the whole building for special occasions such as Purple Tuesday, an inspiring campaign to support accessible shopping for the disabled, and even an urban beach.

In addition, Victoria Shopping Centre is set to host a recruitment fair and is appealing for local businesses to attend.

Running from Friday, September 27 to Friday, October 4 from 11am to 3pm daily, the job will invite local businesses to showcase full time, part-time and Christmas temporary job opportunities.



Centre manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, James White said “‘We are thrilled to be able to support employment both for local businesses and retailers of Victoria Shopping Centre.

"The ‘Victoria’s Recruit’ drive will enable the local community to apply for a series of roles.

“Those unable to attend will be able to view all opportunities on our website: victoriashoppingcentre.com.”



Whilst the event will predominately feature retailers from Victoria Shopping Centre, it is keen to invite local businesses along too.

Any business interested is asked to contact Louise Scott in the marketing team: louise.scott@bewonder.co.uk by Friday 6 September.

