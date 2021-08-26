New owners to reinvigorate historic hotel in Ripon

The historic Grade II listed Old Deanery in Ripon.

Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton, the successful hoteliers behind York's popular boutique city centre Galtres Lodge Hotel and proprietors of Layton Hill Hotels Ltd, say they plan to open primarily as a wedding and events venue until the situation on the pandemic improves further.

Formerly operating as an award-winning hotel and wedding venue, The Old Deanery was forced to close its doors for good earlier this year after months of lockdown.

The new owners, Rebecca and Chris, hope to reinvigorate the hotel before re-opening primarily as a wedding and events venue later in the year.

Having lived in neighbouring Knaresborough for many years, partners in business and life, Rebecca and Chris are delighted to be returning to their old stomping ground and to be undertaking a brand-new business venture in a place that holds many fond memories.

Lending their expertise to the redevelopment of The Old Deanery Hotel will be the experienced general manager David Macdonald and consultant chef Stephanie Moon, both of whom were highly influential with the development of their popular York property, Galtres Lodge.

Located opposite the beautiful Ripon cathedral, The Old Deanery Hotel boasts 11 bedrooms, stunning gardens, and several public areas, which are due to be restored back to a country house that will be available for weddings and exclusive use events.

Rebecca Hill said: “We are beyond excited to take on The Old Deanery. It is such a beautiful property in the heart of a beautiful city, and we cannot wait to become a key part of the community.

"The welcome has already been incredible, and we are so grateful for the kind messages that we have received so far."

“As we are still in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, we plan on taking a cautious approach and start by opening primarily as a wedding and events venue.

"We plan to be available for winter weddings and Christmas parties this November/December and fully up-and-running as a wedding and events venue from spring 2022.”

“We also hope to organise smaller public events, such as open days and afternoon tea parties, to keep The Old Deanery as open to the public as possible.

"We believe this approach will strike the perfect balance of being open enough to ensure we become a vital part of the community.”

“Overall, we want The Old Deanery to be a jewel in Ripon’s crown and be “the place” to celebrate weddings, birthdays and Christenings.