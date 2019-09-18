New owners for famous Harrogate shop as it changes hands

A historic Harrogate shop has changed hands but the message is that it's "business as usual."

Having started the process earlier in the year of passing on the reins to a new custodian, the sign at Jespers of Harrogate has revealed that the search is over.



Located on Oxford Street, this distinguished stationery and fountain pen specialist was first founded in 1901 and has been run as a family business ever since.



Having opted for retirement, the Jesper family has now handed over this enduring part of Harrogate's retail history to the Vickers and Morris families.

The latter also have long business histories in Yorkshire and will be making some changes as they carry on this renowned and respected business which has been located on Oxford Street since the 1960s.



During the process of finding new owners, the outgoing managing director Peter Jesper told the Harrogate Advertiser he had been "have been overwhelmed by all the lovely messages received since announcing the family's retirement from the business."

