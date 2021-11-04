New: Harrogate to get a second pop up shop for Christmas shopping season

New pop up shop in Harrogate - Some of the sweat shirt range created by Martha and Bea, a small family run Harrogate business.

The original pop up shop is situated on the corner of Cambridge Street and is a stone's throw from the train station as well as some of the largest high street names.

After a huge response and a large reserve list for the seasonal period, the organisers are opening a second space within The Victoria Centre for more businesses to make the most of.

This space will be located in the centre, in the former Grape Tree Foods unit, next door to Cafe M and WH Smiths.

The second unit will welcome local business Martha and Bea from the 8th November, and there is still opportunities for others to take the space during November and December.

Martha and Bea is a small family run Harrogate business of ten years' standing specialising in Handbags,scarves, jewellery and accessories.which which last year launched its own own slef-designed Martha and Bea collection.

Hand printed in Yorkshire. the collection includes sweatshirts,tops and bags.

Jessica Swain, from Barker Proudlove and Contemporary by Barker Proudlove, has worked on bringing the initiative to Harrogate and said: “It is incredible that we have so much demand for the pop up shop and we are thrilled to continue working with the Victoria Centre team to bring more businesses to Harrogate’s high street during the seasonal period...”

“We stand by the exciting opportunity our pop up shop offers and we hope that even more businesses will join us in our secondary space.

"Our second space couldn’t open at a better time, as there is no better time than Christmas for many retailers.”

To find out more about Harrogate pop up shop, weekly updates can be found on the Instagram or Facebook page @harrogatepopup. The social media will feature all of the latest news and updates.