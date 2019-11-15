New Harrogate shop may be town's greenest store

The signs on Bower Road announcing the new Harrogate road.

The environmentally-friendly new store is called Jarfull and will be located on Bower Road.

It must be emphasised, the new shop, situated next door to the Golden Star restaurant near the One Arch at Station Parade, is primarily an online store with pop-up events in physical form.

Founded by Harrogate recycling enthusiast Rebecca Lodge, Jarfull isn't open yet but its window is festooned with big handwritten signs saying:

"Coming soon - Jarfull"

"Sustainable" "Reusable" "Plastic free"

"See you soon"

The mission statement on the Facebook page Jarfull.uk says "we're on a mission to rid food of plastic packaging."

As a result, customers have to use your own containers.

In terms of products, it will refillable loose foods stock rice, nuts, dried fruit, cereals, lentils and popcorn to name a few without the usual single-use plastic packaging.

Plus soap bars, bamboo toothbrushes, natural toothpaste, shampoo bars, reusable coffee cups, reusable straws and natural deodorant.