New Harrogate shop closure in bad week for town

News of another shop closing in Harrogate has capped off a bad week for the town's retail sector.

Following last weekend's shock closure of both of Harrogate's Filmore & Union food outlets on Station Parade and James Street, comes news of "Closing Down" signs at Steamer Trading Cook Shop.

The shop, which sells a wide range of high-quality cooking appliances, baking utensils, coffee makers, mixers and more, is located at 7-11 Princes Street.

Just round the corner from Harrogate's prestigious James Street, it will leave that area with at least six empty units once Gap closes.

The space vacated by Next when it relocated last December to Victoria Shopping Centre is still empty, as is the spot formerly occupied by Greek restaurant Souvlaki Restaurant until last July and the unit occupied by Carluccio's cafe which closed last June.

The wave of closures will heighten the pressure on the board of Harrogate's new Business Improvement District set up to improve the town centre in tough times for the high street sector in the face of Brexit, austerity, the internet and high rents.

The board works to the five objectives that formed the business plan that was voted on by town centre businesses last October: marketing, promotions and events; access and car parking; safe, clean and welcoming; business plus; evening and night-time economy.

