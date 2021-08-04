New: Harrogate Beer Week to bring something new to town

The new Harrogate Beer Week will run from September 20-26.

The new town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer in the community is the brainchild of Harrogate beer communications specialist Rachel Auty who has secured backing from Harrogate BID to help bring the idea to fruition.

Running from September 20-26, Harrogate Beer Week will present an inclusive, week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate beer, local brewing heritage, and beer in the community, inviting pubs, breweries, artists, musicians, cafes and restaurants to celebrate all things beer.

A programme of special events will be hosted at bars, brewery taps, and eateries across Harrogate. The event will culminate in a big beer weekend in the town centre.

Other features on the programme will include an ‘Indie Beer Trail’, live local music, and a home brewing competition.

Harrogate Beer Week will be delivered by beer and pubs champion, Auty, under her specialist food and drink brand TASTE.

Auty says it's not a beer festival in the traditional sense, and it’s intended to bring something new to the town, disrupting the norms of the perceived ‘brand Harrogate’ and embracing a new perspective on what Harrogate has to offer.

Rachel Auty said: “This brand new event will be a spotlight on the very best of what’s on offer in Harrogate and will be created and delivered by people who actually live and work here, and know the town.

"I would love it to become an annual flagship event that is proven to deliver direct benefit to the town centre, independent beer and food businesses, and will have a notable positive impact on the wider town, including retail, accommodation providers, and leisure facilities.”

Rachel runs her own Harrogate-based marketing and events company, Raucous Agency, and she launched the TASTE brand in 2020.

Having run beer events for a number of years she has wanted to make Harrogate Beer Week a reality for sometime

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We’re really excited to be supporting September’s Harrogate Beer Week, particularly as it will involve a host of local bars and pubs.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity for beer lovers to have a pint or two in different venues, which as an organisation dedicated to driving footfall into all parts of the town centre appealed to us.

“And whilst it’s still a few weeks away, we are happy to raise a glass to its undoubted success, and say ‘cheers, Rachel’.”

For more visit www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk.