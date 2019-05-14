New! Free bus home for Harrogate passengers

The town’s leading bus operator, The Harrogate Bus Company is offering late night revellers a free bus home in the build-up to the next bank holiday.

For one night only next Saturday, 25 May, all trips after midnight on its 36 route between Leeds and Harrogate, and on the 1N between Harrogate and Knaresborough, will be free of charge for everyone.



It’s hoped the offer will build on the huge success of the bus firm’s Sunday Freeway promotion, which is already providing free journeys every Sunday on Harrogate’s electric buses.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s General Manager Alan French said: “Leeds and Harrogate have a thriving nightlife, and we hope this offer will introduce our late night buses to many more people as an easy and comfortable way to enjoy a night out, and travel home safely afterwards. Let us do the driving whilst you have a drink.

“The 36 is ideal for a big city night out in Leeds – we’ve a bus every hour after midnight and the last one leaves Leeds at 3.15am.

"If you’re staying put around Harrogate the 1 leaves Harrogate for Starbeck and Knaresborough as late as 1.50am in the early hours of Sunday morning”

“Our buses offer fast and free Wi-Fi and comfortable seating for a relaxing journey home after a night out.

"The free travel offer is also really simple to take advantage of, with no special vouchers or tokens to collect – all people need to do is hop on board the bus and we’ll do the driving."



The free travel offer applies to all journeys after midnight on Saturday, May 25 only.



It’s available on The Harrogate Bus Company’s 1N between any stops in either direction on the route between Harrogate Bus Station, Knaresborough and Aspin, and on the 36 between Harrogate and Leeds.



It follows an exclusive partnership deal with The Spirit of Harrogate, owners of the world famous Slingsby Gin, to continue free buses all day on Sundays on Harrogate Electrics bus services 2A, 2B, 3 and 6 linking Bilton, Dene Park, The Knox, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash with the town centre.



Full details of all services operated by The Harrogate Bus Company are available online at www.harrogatebus.co.uk, or on the free to download Transdev Go mobile app.

Timetables are also available from the information kiosk at Harrogate Bus Station.

