New fish and chip shop to open in Harrogate

Harrogate is to get a new fish and chip shop.

Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop, which prides itself on offering "Traditional Fish & Chips", is located on the corner of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road facing Papa John's Pizza.

Although Starbeck High Street is blessed with a range of takeaways, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop is the first proper fish and chip shop to open in Starbeck for years, though a mobile van does good business once a week near The Prince of Wales pub.

The popular Drake's Fish & Chips Restaurant And Take Away is also located half a mile along Knaresborough Road.

As well as the expected range of fish dishes, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop will also offer a range of burgers and sausages.

In keeping with its "traditional" tag, there is no sign of pizzas etc so far

No opening date has yet been set but there is a sign in the window advertising for staff.