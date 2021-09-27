New festive event set for Valley Gardens in Harrogate

Little Bird Made* - a well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire - is set to hold a festive offering in Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

Little Bird Made* - a well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire with an ethos of shopping local and supporting small businesses - is set to hold a festive offering in Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.

They provide high-quality markets with a wide variety of traders and opportunities for local communities to meet together, support local businesses and purchase goods that are not available in the shops.

Subject to an acceptable event management plan, the artisan market will feature approximately 60 local traders and producers who will sell a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

It will be an opportunity for people to come together in a vibrant and festive atmosphere where they can eat, drink, shop and be merry with friends and family.

Jackie Crozier, owner of Little Bird Made, said: "I am delighted to be working with Harrogate Borough Council to bring an additional Christmas market to Harrogate this year.

"Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to bring some festive cheer and buy that special gift for the holidays. We are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets, so anyone looking for a stall should get in touch."

Coun Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "I’m delighted that Little Bird Made will be bringing a festive artisan market to Valley Gardens in Harrogate this December.

"It's been an incredibly difficult time for everyone over the last 18-months and to announce some more festive cheer is truly welcome.

"We’ve said for some time that we want to ensure festive cheer returns to Harrogate town centre this year and I’m delighted that Little Bird Made will complement Market Place Europe’s offering.

"They provide fantastic artisan markets that showcase the best home-grown traders and producers and I’m confident there will be something for everyone. I’m eager to see what will be on offer.

"Hopefully this will lead to a longer-term relationship with Little Bird to deliver a monthly artisan market in the Valley Gardens in the future."

The artisan market will accompany Harrogate Christmas Fayre that is due to take place on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate town centre between Friday, December 3 and Sunday, December 12.

As part of the economic recovery plan – that has been established to support the local economy post Covid-19 – the borough council have been working hard to ensure festivities return to Harrogate town centre this year and drives visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs.