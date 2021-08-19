New chairman aims to promote town

Newly appointed chairman of Wetherby Business Association Jamie Hullah said he is looking forward to welcoming new members and pressing forward with plans which include a new-look website and an app.

“I’m very much looking forward to growing it’s current membership and continuing the good work it has done to date, which includes promotion of the local businesses in Wetherby and ensuring the Christmas Lights are erected each and every year.

“With businesses continued support and commitment, I will work with them to recreate an inclusive, proactive, community-driven business community where we can all support and encourage positive business practices in our Wetherby town.”

He added that the Associationi now has a new logo and identity.

“We felt the look of the Association needed updating and hope this new logo reflects a more modern, forward-thinking Association, while remembering our roots in Wetherby.

“We will use this branding across our social media and on our new website which is coming soon.

“The website will be easier to navigate, with a clearer and more informative member directory and it will be more member focused.”

He added: “We are pleased to keep the membership fee at £50 per year – to contribute towards Wetherby’s fantastic annual Christmas Lights, ongoing maintenance of the website and inclusion in a new Wetherby app.”

We look forward to updating you on 2021 Christmas Lights and some other charitable opportunities we are looking into, in due course.

He urged existing 2021 members to ensure their member details are correct in order for them to be included on a new Member Directory, before September 4.