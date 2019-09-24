Name change for historic Harrogate hotel after £15m refurb

Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel has begun a new chapter in its 119-year history by rebranding and adopting a new name.

Following an extensive £15m programme of refurbishment, the new-look DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa was officially unveiled by Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Over the last 18-months the 184-bedroom venue – which over the years has welcomed royalty, heads of state, Hollywood A-listers and rock superstars - has undergone a comprehensive overhaul.

The hotel is now home to Frederick’s Bar and Piano Lounge, as well as Carter’s Champagne Bar and Grill, a destination restaurant in the old ballroom.

Running alongside the refurbishment of the hotel, which was purchased by The Cairn Group in 2016, is the redevelopment and transformation of its former leisure club into The Harrogate Spa.

When completed, the new facility will boast 12.5m indoor pool, six treatment rooms, courtyard terrace and Zen garden, fully equipped gym and dance studio.

Matthew Hole, DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa general manager, said: “We are delighted that the Majestic Hotel is now the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa. And at £15m, this is a significant investment by the Cairn Group.

“This hotel has an incredibly long and rich history, and today marks the start of a new era. We are very grateful to Andrew Jones MP for officially ‘opening’ the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa and helping us celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Mr Jones said: It was my honour to officially ‘open’ the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, just days before Harrogate hosts the world’s most prestigious cycling tournament.

“This is the latest large hotel in the town centre to benefit from a significant programme of investment, and is another major boost for the District’s leisure and conference trade.

“The Cairn Group is to be applauded for its vision for the Majestic and today heralds a new era for this grand old lady.”