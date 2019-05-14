MP: 'I will go to top' over Harrogate Post Office

Harrogate's MP says he will take the fight for the town's customers to the boss of the Post Office if standards are not maintained after this week's relocation.

In the run-up to this Thursday's relaunch of Harrogate's central Post Office at WH Smith, the postal service has been trying to reassure the town about the move.



Its new home after relocating from Cambridge Road will be on the first floor of Victoria Shopping Centre inside WS Smith, which will operate.



Described as a "modern" and "open plan", there has been concern over the loss of passport facilities, something uncovered in early November by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

Ready to open: Harrogate's new Post Office



WHSmith currently runs 135 Post Offices within their high street stores throughout the country in a nationwide agreement with the Post Office.



Speaking on behalf of the latter, Roger Gale, network and sales director for the Post Office, has said customers in Harrogate should not lose out overall.



But Andrew Jones MP said he had been disappointed that the Post Office has ignored the views of the Harrogate public during consultation earlier in the year.

And the junior minister added that he would be monitoring the situation and, if matters like accessibility for the elderly and vulnerable were seen to be causing problems, he would go straight to the top.



Andrew Jones MP said: “I was sorry that the Post Office did not listen to the views of local people the majority of whom wanted to keep our Crown Post Office and wanted a better location than the first floor of WHSmith.

“The move is happening imminently however and so we all have a responsibility to ensure that if there are problems the Post Office are aware of them and take action to put them right.

"I am particularly concerned about access for those with mobility problems.

"As well as accessibility there was some concern that the range of services we have enjoyed at our Crown Post Office on Cambridge Street would not be fully duplicated in the new facility.

"I want to hear from customers that both these issues have been addressed and if they have not I am keen to take those issues directly to the chief executive of the Post Office.”

Harrogate visit for Magid Magid, Sheffield's first green mayor