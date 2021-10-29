Masham firm signs deal to build £20m feed mill

I'Anson Brothers Ltd, the Masham-based animal feed manufacturer, has signed contracts enabling work to begin on the construction of the company's new, £20m mill at Dalton New Bridge. Pictured (l to r): Rob Hinton, of Dutch mill engineering firm Ottevanger, directors Will and Chris I'Anson, managing director Sarah Richardson, and Erik Ottevanger.

The ultramodern, £20m facility at Dalton New Bridge, 10 miles north of Boroughbridge, will be the biggest investment in I’Anson’s 120-year history.

The Masham company, which employs about 90 people, will recruit more staff for the new facility, which is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.

The increased production capacity will enable I’Ansons to secure new orders and expand its export operations. It currently turns over £45m and exports to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Chris I’Anson, great-grandson of the company’s founder, said: “As the single biggest investment in our history, the new mill will take the business to the next level, offering great benefits to our customers, employees and the wider economy.”

The firm has appointed Ottevanger Milling Engineers, a Dutch company that specialises in the design and build of feed mills around the world.

Director Erik Ottevanger said: “This is an achievement that we are especially proud of, given that this project was agreed between the fourth generation of two family-run businesses with a long heritage in the animal feed industry. Now we look forward to realising this strategic project in the UK and helping I’Anson consolidate its position in both the domestic and export markets.”

Mr I’Anson will become executive chairman. His sister, Sarah Richardson, will become managing director, working alongside brother and sales director, Will I’Anson.

I’Anson’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture an extensive range of micronized feeds, specialty rations and horse feeds. The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds.