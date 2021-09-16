Local graduate joins Harrogate BID team
An event management graduate, who for the last two years has worked for West Yorkshire Police advising businesses on security measures, has joined the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) team.
Bethany Allen, a former Harrogate Grammar School pupil, has been appointed as business and marketing executive, based at the BID’s new Victoria Shopping Centre office.
Reporting to BID Manager Matthew Chapman, Ms Allen will work with levy-payers, BID partners and board members, as well as helping plan, run and promote its activities.
Welcoming her the role, Mr Chapman said: “Having grown up in Harrogate, and also working in the Turkish Baths during her university studies, she knows the town centre incredibly well, which is a real plus for this role.”
Ms Allen said: “Harrogate is a town that is famed for its shops, restaurants, bars and conference facilities.
“I’m looking forward to playing my part in the evolving Harrogate BID story, working alongside Matthew, Board members and partners, and getting to know our Levy payers and those businesses within the BID Levy area.”