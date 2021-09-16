Local graduate joins Harrogate BID team

Bethany Allen has been appointed by Harrogate Business Improveent District (BID) as Business and Marketing Executive.

Bethany Allen, a former Harrogate Grammar School pupil, has been appointed as business and marketing executive, based at the BID’s new Victoria Shopping Centre office.

Reporting to BID Manager Matthew Chapman, Ms Allen will work with levy-payers, BID partners and board members, as well as helping plan, run and promote its activities.

Welcoming her the role, Mr Chapman said: “Having grown up in Harrogate, and also working in the Turkish Baths during her university studies, she knows the town centre incredibly well, which is a real plus for this role.”

Ms Allen said: “Harrogate is a town that is famed for its shops, restaurants, bars and conference facilities.