Leaked report says Harrogate 'to lose out' if no deal Brexit goes ahead

A leaked report claims Harrogate will be among the worst-hit areas economically if a 'no deal' Brexit happens.

The info was leaked at the weekend in the Sunday Times which reported that government documents, put together as part of Operation Kingfisher earlier this year, show 29 of the 33 worst-hit places shows places set to lose the most jobs voted for Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

Entries include Sunderland, Carlisle, York, Oxford, Cheltenham, Yeovil and, perhaps, surprisingly, Harrogate, which, in a narrow vote, went for Remain.

The Government announced in August it had been working on Operation Kingfisher so that any businesses that affected by changes of circumstances related to Brexit could be supported.

The Sunday Times leaks come in a crucial week for the Brexit process which will see UK and EU negotiating teams meeting in an effort to reach a deal in time for a two-day summit of EU leaders which will begin in Brussels this Thursday.

This Saturday will see a special sitting of Parliament to allow MPs to discuss Brexit on the same day as People's Vote campaigners hold what they describe as "biggest march in modern history" in London to stop Brexit.

Harrogate members of pressure group North Yorkshire for Europe have booked three coaches to take anti-Brexit supporters to the march as part of a fleet of coaches from across the region.

Some predictions are for up to a million protesters.

Operation Kingfisher

The full list of areas identified as most at risk of job losses by the Government in the Sunday Times report

Sunderland

Crewe

Carlisle

Preston

Blackburn

Chester

Skipton

York

Halifax

Harrogate

Malton

Coventry

Evesham

Cheltenham

Hereford

Chesterfield

Scunthorpe

Worksop

Derby

Spalding

Stevenage

Southend

Peterborough

Huntingdon

Hastings

Worthing

Chichester

Swindon

Oxford

Bournemouth

Poole

Salisbury

Yeovil

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31.

