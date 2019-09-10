Knaresborough firm wins UK’s highest accolade

A furniture design and manufacturing company based in Knaresborough has received the UK’s top business award..

Naughtone is one of just 201 organisations nationally to be recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, which it won in the International Trade category due to its rapid growth in export markets around the world.

The award, which was originally announced on April 23, was presented at a special ceremony by David Kerfoot MBE, Deputy Lieutenent of North Yorkshire.

Matt Welsh, naughtone sales director, said: “We are specifically being recognised for our success in International Trade, which is an area of our business that is particularly close to my heart.

“Over the past five years we have made significant steps to becoming a truly global operation so this award recognises the hard work of our colleagues and partners, and the trust of our clients and their belief in our products.”

Founded in 2005 by three industry professionals, Naughtone has a unique range of products that have either been designed in-house or specially commissioned. It exports globally, working with brands such as Amazon, Etsy and Google.

In recent years it has expanded rapidly to accommodate international growth and has even begun manufacturing in North America.

Now in its 53rd year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.