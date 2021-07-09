Is this the end for face masks and table service in Harrogate bars, cafes and shops - traders give their view

Gemma Aykroyd, the owner of The Cheeseboard on Commercial Street in Harrogate, said the easing of Covid rules would help older shoppers.

The owner of The Cheeseboard on Commercial Street in Harrogate said the easing of rules would change things a lot but not entirely.

Gemma Aykroyd said: “We can breathe a cautious sigh of relief, people will react how they see fit with some just getting on with it and some still being careful.

!I think it’s great news, especially for my older customers.

“I can’t hear them and they can’t hear me when we are all wearing face masks.

She continued: “Having said that, I think there will still be an element of caution and we’ll still keep up our extra hygiene because we are a food shop and our premises are small.

“It would be nice to see more of my elderly regulars and hope they are brave enough to venture in.

"It’s each to their own but it will definitely be good news for shops and footfall."

The director of Harrogate independent brewery Rooster’s Brewing Co, which is based at Hornbeam Park and boasts a large modern taproom said he expected most pubs to return to bar service, rather than table.

Ian Fozard said: “Overall, the announcement will be widely welcomed by the hospitality sector.

"But my personal view is that there will still be a fairly large cohort of people who will be cautious as Boris said we’re moving into an era of personal responsibility.

“Table service may still remain as an option if venues so wish but most will, I think, revert to bar service.”

But Mr Fozard added he did not expect the wearing of face masks to disappear quickly.

“Those who will still remain cautious will presumably stay away from hospitality - those less concerned will be able to have a “normal” experience again.

“Masks will be voluntary and a responsible venue will probably allow staff the discretion to wear them if they feel safer doing so.”

The director of Baltzersen’s Café and Coffee Shop on Oxford Street, Harrogate said he did not think there would be a rush in the cafe trade to pre-Covid behaviour.

Mr Rawlinson said: If the roadmap continues as planned then it does feel like another positive step forward.

"We'll be consulting with our team and our guests around what actions they'd like us to take post 19th July to ensure they feel confident in our environment.

"We don't think it will be an immediate reversion to pre-Covid practices.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.