Is it time for a cooler 'branding' for Harrogate?

One of the leading independent business owners behind the formation of Harrogate's coolest newest 'quarter' says the UCI cycling championships are an exciting chance to show the town in a different light to the world.

The arrival of the 'Olympics of cycling' for nine days in Harrogate this September has raised concerns among some businesses about the possible impact on trade.



But Cold Bath Brewing Co bar's co-owner Jim Mossman said firms in the new Kings Quarter area were keen to give a great welcome to the thousands of fans, cyclists and media representatives from all around the world set to stay in the town.

"Harrogate isn't not only going to be watched by millions on ITV 4, Sky and Eurosport, there will be a huge amount of people visiting in person.

"It's a huge opportunity to put the town forward in its best guise. We're cycling fans at Cold Bath Brewing co and we're really excited about it."

Located 46 Kings Road, next to popular Italian restaurant Stuzzi, Cold Bath Brewing Co was launched by Jim and two friends and business partners, Mick Wren and Roger Moxham in July 2018.

Facing Harrogate Convention Centre, it's position less than 100 yards from the town centre circuit where top cyclists will be competing gives the bar and its iconic stainless steel brewing equipment a distinct advantage.



Having had their idea of a new quarter get the seal of approval from Harrogate's new Business Improvement District, Jim said the bar was keen that the cycling event be utiliised not just as a temporary boost to business but to freshen up Harrogate's 'brand' in general.



Jim Mossman said: "If you look at Leeds, its independent sector has made the whole city seem cooler and more attractive to a lot more people.

"There are so many great independent businesses in the Kings Quarter and Harrogate as a whole, what we have here is worth shouting about."



Boasting their own 'hand crafted' lagers, as well as a popular session pale ale and a range of other beers, the three owners have taken a derelict former tyre depot and transformed it into one of Harrogate's most successful bars in less than a year.



Such is the go-ahead spirit of Cold Bath Brewing Co, Jim even flew the flag abroad for Harrogate last last year, travelling to China as part of a Yorkshire trade mission in Shanghai.



That vision of freshening up Harrogate's reputation is shared ny many of the independent shops, bars and cafes in the Kings Quarter, including Christies bar at number 20 Kings Road, Brio Italian restaurant at 40-42 Kings Road, No 35 coffee shop at 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Violet clothing boutique at 14 Cheltenham Mount, and RedHouse Originals at 15 Cheltenham Mount.



While hugely supportive of all the traditional attributes which make Harrogate so well loved to residents and visitors alike, Jim said the spotlight created by huge events like the UCI cycling championships could be used to broaden Harrogate's brand and partly reinvent the town's image.



Jim Mossman said: "We will be missing a trick if we don't showcase our amazing independents which add a cooler feel to the town.

"The world's press will be camped in Harrogate for more than a week - and the major cycling brands.

"It's a magnificent platform to show the town has an exciting, edgier side."



As genuine cycling fans, the three friends who own Cold Bath Brewing Co are already showing their colours by hosting a special event about original Yorkshire cycling legend Tommy Simpson shortly.

Taking place next Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm, well-known cycling journalist and author Chris Sidwells will tell the story of Britain's first world professional road race champion.

