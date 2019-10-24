'Interest' in buying Harrogate's ex-main Post Office site

The empty premises of Harrogate’s former main Post Office may be set for a brand new lease of life with new owners.

Located in a prime town centre spot on Cambridge Road, the building has been unused since the Post Office moved into Victoria Shopping Centre in May.

However, the former Crown Post Office site is still owned by the Post Office which has this week confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that it is now up for sale.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “I can confirm that the property is currently advertised on the property market.

“We have had some expressions of interest but at this stage no sale has been agreed and we are no further forward than that at the moment.”

The relocation to the first floor of WHSmith proved controversial at the time, even after a six-week public consultation.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones led a campaign to stop the move after worries about access for those with mobility problems.

There was also concern that the range of services at our Crown Post Office on Cambridge Street would not be fully duplicated in the new facility.

But, in the event, it emerged that the majority of existing services were transferred to WHSmith, which currently runs 135 Post Offices within their high street stores in a nationwide agreement with the Post Office.

Despite initial fears, the relocated Post Office does offer passport services.

When the new Crown Post Office opened nearly six months ago, MP Andrew Jones pledged he would be keeping a close eye on what customers thought of the new Post Office at WHSmith.

He added that he would be going to the Post Office’s chief executive if any problems emerged. Mr Jones said:“I want to hear from customers that both these issues have been addressed and, if they have not, I am keen to take those issues to the chief executive of the Post Office.”

