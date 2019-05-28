I’Anson invests £12m in new production facility

Masham-based animal feed manufacturer I’Anson Brothers Ltd has unveiled plans to build a new £12m production facility as part of its 2020 Vision for a sustainable future.

The new 23,000 sq ft facility will be built at Dalton New Bridge, the next phase of the Dalton Industrial Estate, north of Boroughbridge.

The ultramodern facility has been designed to be as energy-efficient as possible and will employ industry-standard ‘Best Available Techniques’ (BAT) including computerised operations to deliver precision usage of ingredients, variable speed control of electrical drives and vehicle routing to save road miles.

It also includes stringent environmental controls, with solar panels and heat-pumps installed to maximise green energy use.

Producing an initial 150,000-tonne capacity per year – with two production lines producing over 30 tonnes per hour – this increased production will enable I’Anson to meet the growing demand of existing customers, expand its export operations and continue to be a major supporter of the North Yorkshire farming and wider economy.

I’Anson currently employs 80 people locally and the new production facility will initially create a further 10 new jobs. It will also allow I’Anson to grow its existing network of local producers, farmers and suppliers.

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson has grown to become a leader in the production of animal feeds and has been based at its current mill for the past 60 years. It supplies to over 3,000 customers and exports to over 40 countries worldwide.

The business’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture its range of micronized feeds, specialty rations and horse feeds. The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds, with the capacity created in Masham enabling the business to expand its UK and overseas sales of its British Horse Feeds and The Golden Paste supplement range, as well as continue to lead new product development.

Chris I’Anson, chairman and managing director of I’Anson Brothers Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time for I’Anson, and everyone connected to us. For the last 60 years we have been based at our Masham mill and have continually invested in new technology to increase production volumes and our efficiency. However, the physical limitations of the site mean we have reached production capacity, constraining our ability to grow.

“We are investing in the future of our business and this new facility paves the way for us to not only meet the increasing demands of our existing customers, but also provides significant opportunities for future growth and allows us to continue being a proud supporter of the local economy.”

Sales director Will I’Anson said: “Chris and I are custodians of the fourth generation and this development enables the fifth generation of family and staff, an energetic, enthusiastic team to grow. The Masham mill specialist sales will continue the growth of micronized ingredients, coarse rations and the own label service that we are privileged to serve.”