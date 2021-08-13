How Harrogate town centre has bounced back since end of lockdown

Harrogate BID chair Sara Ferguson said: “Town has got noticeably busier in recent weeks, and a number of shops that had initially reduced their opening hours have now reverted to those pre-Covid."

Although a few shops have not reopened since the pandemic broke in March 2020, others have moved in with new launches.

The end of legal obligations for customers to wear masks has also fed into a busier high street.

Data in the most recent Ipsos’ Retail Recovery Index estimates that Harrogate's high street is in the UK top ten for the strength of its bounce back from Covid after the rules began to be relaxed on Monday, April 12.

“Harrogate is a beautiful and visitors come here for a variety of reasons, be it the shops, gardens, restaurants, or simply as a base to explore other parts of the region.

“Increasing footfall into the town centre is a key aim of the BID, and some of the initiatives we have recently introduced are certainly helping us achieve that.

The town centre's economic revival has been supported by Harrogate Borough Council via the funding it has through the Government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’ to support the economic recovery from Covid-19.

Various initiatives are being planned to attract footfall to our town centres and high streets from both our district’s residents and visitors.

The council have used some of the funding to purchase colourful bunting which we are making available for free to businesses on our high streets and we would like your help in letting them know.

One Harrogate retail street which has embraced the new initiative is Commercial Street.

Sue Kramer, of Commercial Street Retailers Group, said: "We have noticed a definite buzz in the air in Harrogate this summer.

"A quick look down Commercial Street, will show you that we have really embraced this.

"Visually, Commercial Street has never looked better, with hanging baskets, our banner, and a general pride in our shops’ appearance.

"The vibe on our street is definitely hopeful, excited and buzzing – with a renewed sense of community, which is a positive legacy from a dire situation.

"Colourful new initiatives to “Welcome Back” locals and visitors alike, such as the free bunting from Harrogate Borough Council are most welcome."

At the moment, Harrogate BID is supporting a range of measures to boost footfall.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “Our LoyalFree app has been downloaded thousands of times. Since its launch in June, nearly 7,000 people have taken part in the interactive trails around the town, and more than 8,500 have taken advantage of the deals that BID Levy payers are able to upload to it, for free.

“Our free Lego trail continues to attract families, and just four days after its launch more than 2,000 people had completed it, with many more doing part of it.

"Spread across all four quarters of the town, it means participants get to explore the whole town centre, not just a small section of it.