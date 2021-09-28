Here’s how one Masham brewery is marking Cask Ale Week

Compered by Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, Cask Meets Craft is free to attend and is aimed at people working within the on- and off-trade, as well as passionate cask and modern craft beer fans.

Mr Theakston said: “We’ve always said that we consider ourselves to be the original craft brewer, so what better way to celebrate that heritage than by gathering some of the beer and hospitality industries’ most influential figures to discuss how, in many respects, cask ale and modern craft beer are very compatible with one another and to see what each can learn from the other.”