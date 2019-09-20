Harrogate will be live on national TV screens for five days during the 'Olympics-level' excitement of the UCI cycling championships.

And it's been hailed by organisers as the 'perfect location' for this massive annual sportitn event.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser this morning in the Yorkshire Hotel on West Park just yards from the Fan Zone, the chief executive of organisers Yorkshire 2019 said the five biggest races would be broadcast live from Harrogate on BBC2.



One day before the official launch, Andy Hindley said: "We've just installed one kilometre of cable for TV broadcasts in Britain and around the world.

"As well as being on the BBC Sport website and the red button, BBC2 will be showing the elite races live, especially in the final weekend.

"The women's race will do three laps of the Harrogate town centre circuit, which means the town will be on air for at least an hour.

"The men's will do seven laps, which means Harrogate will be live on BBC 2 on those days for at least five days.

He said: "We're ahead of schedule on preparations; there's only the proper road barriers and UCI branding to do.

"Harrogate is ready. It's a beautiful town and it's the perfect location because it's got all the amenities required like restaurants and cafes and, most of all, it's got the Stray right in the centre of town."



As the final touches were being put to the finishing line area near the Yorkshire Hotel, the chief executive also told the Harrogate Advertiser:

Celebrities were expected to attend part of the UCI Road World Championships over the next nine days, especially big name sporting ones, in particular.

TV coverage from Harrogate would be anchored by popular TV presenter Clare Balding.

The Harrogate Fan Zone at West Park Stray will hold 44,000 people - twice the size of the Tour de France one on 2014 in Harrogate.

In a further sign that the launch of the UCIs is just hours aways Yorkshire 2019, in partnership with Event Merchandising and the UCI’s official cycling clothing supplier Santini, have revealed three special-edition jersey designs to celebrate the 2019 UCI Road World Championships coming to Yorkshire this September.



Two stylish Union Jack jerseys incorporating the iconic rainbow stripes into a silhouette of the Union Jack have been produced, alongside an exclusive Legacy jersey which references the blue of Yorkshire’s official crest and a stylised Yorkshire rose motif.

This is the first time ever that Santini have produced a country-inspired range which also includes a premium-edition T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt also featuring the Union Jack design. These will be available to purchase online and from the Fan Zone Superstore in Harrogate, alongside a selection of casual clothing and other accessories.

