Harrogate Water boss to lead IoD in North Yorkshire

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has appointed Harrogate Spring Water boss James Cain OBE as branch chair for North Yorkshire.

He will be supported by newly appointed vice-chair Caroline Pullich, who leads the Yorkshire Business Banking team at Barclays.

Former North Yorkshire branch chair Jon Geldart has stepped down from the role after being named as the IoD’s new UK Director General.

Mr Cain and Ms Pullich will work alongside a committee of business leaders to ensure that the views of local businesses are represented within the IoD’s national policy voice.

Under Mr Cain’s direction, Harrogate Spring has become the UK’s leading premium water brand. Since the company launched its ethical water brand, Thirsty Planet, in 2007, it has raised over £2m for Third World water projects via charity Pump Aid.

With nearly 30 years’ experience in the sector, Caroline Pullich heads a team of around 60 people who service the complex banking needs of 6,000 SME clients. She also holds positions with Leeds Chamber of Commerce, Bradford Producer City, Bradford Breakthrough and Maggie’s, the Cancer Charity.

Describing himslef as “honoured”, Mr Cain said: “North Yorkshire stretches across a vast area and is home to a fantastic array of market-leading businesses and entrepreneurial leaders.

“I’m looking forward to raising the profile of North Yorkshire business and ensuring that members feel engaged and inspired during these challenging and uncertain times.”

Ms Pullich said: “The IoD offers agenda-setting events, valuable advice and an influential policy voice but we need to develop this further to ensure the organisation stays relevant and reflects the diversity of the modern business world.”