Harrogate traders to meet Gateway plans leaders in person over £10.9m shake-up for traffic in town centre

All change? Cheltenham Parade is one of the streets which may be affected by the £10.9m Gateway project in Harrogate town centre.

Members of the project team will give a detailed presentation – as well as participate in a question-and-answer session – at Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s November meeting, being held on the evening of Monday, November 8, at The Cedar Court Hotel.

Doors to the meeting open at 5.30pm, when members and representatives of the wider business community will have a chance to examine the latest blueprints before sitting down to the presentation, which starts at 6.15pm.

In a joint Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate BID and Independent Harrogate survey, the majority of those who responded were against the pedestrianisation of James Street and narrowing the A61 at Cheltenham Parade and Station Parade from two lanes to one.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive David Simister said: “Our meeting will hopefully put businesses fully in the picture about the Harrogate Station Gateway Project, and the implications for them and their customers.

“I must stress this is a business meeting and open to our members, those in the Harrogate BID area, as well as members of Independent Harrogate.

“I’m delighted to say that in addition to the project team, both County Councillor Don Mackenzie and Councillor Phil Ireland will also be in attendance, as will senior North Yorkshire County Council officers.”