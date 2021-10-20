Harrogate town centre to get new bar restaurant

A new stylish cocktail bar restaurant is to open in Harrogate.

The newest addition to Harrogate's food and drink scene will open next month located on Albert Street thanks to the team behind a famous brand.

Called 63rd+1st, the concept is part of TGI Fridays UK and is named after the street that the iconic brand hails from.

The company says it is proud that its location in Harrogate - only the third in total so far - will bring more than 30 full and part time jobs to the area with career opportunities still available.

Candidates interested in working within Harrogate’s newest hotspot should visit the careers page on the website - www.63rdand1st.co.uk/careers/

63rd+1st will have a launch date of Friday, November 19 and boasts a beautiful club style interior, a menu inspired by the street food scene in Manhattan and iconic classic cocktails.

Robert B Cook, chief executive of 63rd+1st, said: ”63rd+1st represents the coming together of people, culture, tastes and styles. Inspired by more than 50 years of unique heritage it is a cocktail bar and restaurant where great things happen.

"We are excited to be bringing over 30 jobs to Harrogate and are looking for gregarious and talented people to join our fantastic team.

”We have always felt the loyalty from our Yorkshire fan base and we can’t wait to welcome them to enjoy the 63rd+1st experience in Harrogate."

The owners hope to create a stylish hub for people to meet morning, noon, and night with an amazing Manhattan-inspired atmosphere.

The new venue spans 314 square meters, seating 101 in a large restaurant, lounge, bar area. There are also an additional 12 covers available in an outdoor dining area.

Owners say 63rd+1st will be the perfect place for the early crowd to grab fresh coffee or an easy brunch at the weekend, commuters who fancy popping in for one or two, and will be Harrogate’s newest hotspot to indulge in a handcrafted martini after that shopping spree.

Bookings will open on Wednesday, November 3.