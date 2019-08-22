Harrogate shop is set to relocate

One of Harrogate's coolest shops is on the move to a new location.

The independent men's and women's clothing store selling the hottest labels has closed its existing outlet on Station Parade as it prepares its relocation.

Offering brands such as Gym King, Fresh Couture, 11 Degrees, Kings Will Dream, Fresh Ego Kid, Rose London and Twinzz, the 'To Let' signs went up at SeekStyle last month.

The sign on the window at the empty retail unit at 1 Station Parade has the following information for its customers:

"Due to our relocation plans, this store will be closed from 12/07.19.

"Please follow us on social media @seekstyleharrogate and lookout for updates on the new location and reopening date.

"Thank you for your loyal customer support, and we cannot wait to see you all in the new location!

"See you all very soon..."

