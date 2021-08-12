Harrogate joins pop-up shops revolution at Victoria Shopping Centre

Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate will join the growing list of pop-up shops provided by retail property consultants Barker Proudlove.

The brand new pop-up opportunity will offer small businesses the chance to conquer and flourish in the heart of Harrogate's high street.

The initiative run by the retail consultancy, allows small businesses to host their own pop-up shop for one to six weeks and provides the opportunity to build their customer base, create awareness for their brand and promote the excitement of shopping local.

The space, which will be situated on Cambridge Street, can be rented at an all-inclusive weekly cost which will include fit-out, bills and rates.

The space which has been specially designed to provide local businesses with the perfect opportunity to offer a diverse range of products to Harrogate's high street creating a unique shopping experience for locals.

James White, centre manager at The Victoria Centre, said “The Pop up shop provides an opportunity for small businesses to showcase their brands, ideas and test the market place on Cambridge Street.

"The Pop up offers a short term commitment which makes trying new business ideas more attractive. We look forward to seeing Pop ups in this great location in near future.”

Jess Swain, from Barker Proudlove and Contemporary by Barker Proudlove, specialises in working with landlords to create these unique opportunities, and said “Harrogate has always been a town that we feel has an incredible support system for small businesses.

"We are so excited to work with the team at The Victoria Shopping Centre and we cannot wait to see who takes on our pop up shop”.

“It is so exciting to provide small businesses with an opportunity to sit alongside large high street names such as Next, Cafe Nero and Marks and Spencer.

"Small businesses bring something incredibly exciting to the typical high street and it is great to see many online-based businesses move into a physical space, even if it is for a short period of time.”

Interested businesses should contact [email protected] or [email protected], or visit the Instagram page @harrogatepopup