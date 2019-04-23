Harrogate firm wins repeat order from African diamond mine

A family-run Harrogate business has hit paydirt, shipping its second order 4,600 miles way to a diamond mine in Africa.

HoseShop Ltd is a specialist online supplier of industrial hose and is run by Mike Shakespeare of Pateley Bridge.

Two years ago, Mr Shakespeare supplied the Somiluana mine in north-east Angola with his biggest order – £137,000 worth of hose, which totalled nearly three miles in length.

The mine operator was so pleased with the service, it has placed another order, and HoseShop has just shipped more than half a mile of hose worth £25,900 to the same mine.

Mr Shakespeare said: “They were impressed the first time round by our service and flexibility in accommodating their packing requirements. I am delighted that we continue to be their supplier.”

Miners will use the hoses to pump water away from the mine into natural watercourses.

Sections of the nearby river are also temporarily diverted during the dry season so that the miners can search the riverbed for diamond deposits.

Angola is the world’s fifth-largest diamond-producing country by value.