Harrogate couple meet stars on Downton Abbey movie red carpet

Harrogate couple Sally and Steve Green who own Harrogate Tipple met the stars of new movie Downton Abbey - and presented them with a gift of a bottle of the Downton Abbey Whisky each.

The couple's amazing coup took place last night, Monday, when they attend the star-studded film premiere at London’s Leicester Square.

Harrogate Tipple's Steve Green gifts a bottle of Downton Abbey Whisky to actor Jim Carter.

The couple who own Harrogate Tipple, an independent craft distillery located at Ripley Castle, will be producing the new officially licensed spirits range inspired by the television phenomenon Downton Abbey, which was produced by Carnival Films and MASTERPIECE.

Sally and Steve were able to meet Hugh Bonneville and Jim Carter on the red carpet at the Downton Abbey Film Premiere and gifted them a bottle of the Downton Abbey Whisky each.

They also succeeded in gifting a bottle of Downton Abbey Gin to actress who also stars in the film and also plays the role of Linda Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

The official Downton Abbey gin (43% abv) and whisky (40% abv) range will be produced in limited batches for sale in the UK and North America ahead of the forthcoming motion picture premiere in September 2019.

“We are excited to bring Downton Abbey to life for fans of the series with a range of authentic, high quality spirits that evokes the flavours and style of the show’s post-Edwardian era,” said Steven Green of Harrogate Tipple.

“We are the only distillery in the fictional Downton Abbey region, and we also have an ethos of super-local provenance and a ‘quality first’ approach to distilling.”

Harrogate Tipple obtains many of its botanicals from the gardens and Victorian hothouse of the 750-year old Ripley Castle Estate where the craft spirits distillery is based, which already produces the Harrogate Gin and Harrogate Rum range of small batch, hand crafted spirits.

Using botanicals and ingredients hand-selected to evoke the era of Downton, the premium gin with ginger, lime and rose water has been small batch distilled for export globally. Both the premium whisky and gin are made using Harrogate Spring Water, renowned for its quality and served in venues around the world.

The products are being hand distilled in small batches and bottled here in Yorkshire, with Yorkshire spring water and botanicals, and that makes this a really authentic Downton Abbey range,” added Mr Green.

Harrogate Tipple’s Shop at The Distillery is located next to the Boars Head Hotel on Ripley Main Street.

The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11.30am to 5pm and 4pm on Sunday.

