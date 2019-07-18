Harrogate company lands 'crown jewels' contract from council

A Harrogate company has expressed its pride after clinching a major contract to look after more than 60 of the district's most important public buildings, including some of its most notable crown jewels.

After winning a competitive tender, Robinsons Facilities Services has been appointed to carry out maintenance to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning in premises owned or managed by Harrogate Borough Council, as well as a 24/7 emergency repairs service.

Among the landmark buildings in its care are Harrogate Convention Centre, the Royal Hall, Harrogate Turkish Baths, Harrogate Theatre, the Royal Pump Rooms, the Mercer Art Gallery, Knaresborough Castle and Museum, and Ripon Spa Baths.

Top Harrogate firm's major jobs expansion



The contract, awarded for up to five years depending on performance, represents one of the biggest ever secured by Robinsons Facilities Services, which is headquartered at Bishop Thornton.

“We are thrilled that the council has turned to our home-grown expertise, and entrusted our engineering team to maintain and ensure the safety of some of the most famous and well-loved buildings across the Harrogate district,” said director Katie Challis.

“To be awarded this contract has filled us all with great pride and marks another major milestone in our continuing growth as we expand our business across the whole of Yorkshire.”

Robinsons Facilities Services has seen its turnover grown threefold since it launched in 2013 as its own dedicated, independent business and now employs a team of 17 offering planned maintenance as well as a 24/7 call-out repairs service.

It now carries out planned and preventative maintenance and round-the-clock emergency repairs to more than 600 commercial and public sites throughout North, South, West and East Yorkshire.

Among its growing portfolio of clients are a trio of flagship buildings at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate; and the Red Kite Learning Trust, which operates a family of 13 academies across Harrogate and Leeds, including Harrogate Grammar School.

Katie said: “The maintenance work we have been tasked with delivering will play a key role in ensuring these council buildings operate as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

“Our focus will centre on replacing or cleaning all those parts that we know can wear or get clogged up before they become a bigger problem that can lead to a costly breakdown and the impact that has on the smooth running of a building.

“This approach is designed to ensure that every pound of taxpayers’ money goes as far as possible.”

“The contract was open to competitive tender and could have been awarded to anyone in Europe, so it’s great to see that we have the specialist skills to deliver it while offering the best value for money.”

The contract began on July 1.

MP says Harrogate is not 'going downhill'