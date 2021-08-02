Harrogate Chamber of Commerce's plea over Christmas Market 'disaster'

Flashback to Harrogate Christmas Market during normal times and crowds at Ryan Jepson Cheeses.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce's new comments follow said a statement released by Harrogate Borough Council last week that it wouldn't be safe to hold the event there in November due to the risk of overcrowding, evacuation procedures, counter terrorism measures and the risk of Covid.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce CEO David Simister said: “With four months still to go before this year’s Christmas Market takes place, I hope the issues that have so far prevented the council from issuing a permit to the organisers can still be resolved.

“The showground has been mentioned as an alternative location, but if it was re-located there, then town centre shops, bars, restaurants and cafes would not benefit from the influx of tens-of-thousands of visitors that the Christmas Market brings.

“Over the last eight years, it has become a major event in the town’s retail calendar.