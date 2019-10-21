Harrogate BID manager steps down from job

Harrogate Business Improvement District has seen its manager move on after just over three months in the job.

Elizabeth Murphy, who took up her post on July 1, arrived in Harrogate with a wealth of experience after working with town centre organisations in West and South Yorkshire.

It believed she left Harrogate BID for personal reasons.

Today Harrogate motorists face new roadworks headache



Working from Harrogate BID's town centre office, her role included championing businesses within the BID area, forging relationships with organisations, and implementing high-profile advertising campaigns to promote the town to a national and international market.

In that capacity she was involved with street entertainment during and in the run-up to the UCI cycling championships and in a voucher scheme to encourage shoppers to shop locally in Harrogate town centre.

Her arrival in the summer had been hailed by Harrogate BID chairman John Fox, who had been acting as interim BID manager, as a major coup.

This is latest news on progress at devastated Stray in Harrogate