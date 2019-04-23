Harrogate BID in tie-up with Welcome to Yorkshire to showcase town to the world

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has forged a new partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire to promote the town regionally, nationally and globally.

The BID has accepted a proposal from the regional tourism agency to help to promote the town in a variety of ways.

Over the next five years, a levy on qualifying town-centre businesses will raise more than £3m, which will be re-invested by the BID into promoting Harrogate’s retail and hospitality sector worldwide.

The BID is already supporting next month’s Tour de Yorkshire – which comes to the town on May 3 – by contributing to a special tour brochure.

Over the next three months, Harrogate BID will also be involved with other Welcome to Yorkshire initiatives, including its Pubs and Breweries Trail and Gin Trail publications – which will featuring Slingsby Gin’s Spirit of Harrogate Experience on Montpellier Parade – and more than 40,000 copies of Yorkshire’s Big Playground, to be launched ahead of the school summer holidays.

Harrogate BID chairman John Fox said: “Over a number of years Welcome to Yorkshire has done an incredible job in raising the profile of the region. Recent research shows tourism is now worth £9bn to the Yorkshire economy. This is what we are tapping into.

“What we have initially signed up to is just the beginning. Over the course of our partnership the message we will be shouting loud and clear is Harrogate town centre is a must-visit destination for shopping, dining, leisure, heritage and socialising. It has something for everyone!”

Peter Dodd, commercial director at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted with this new partnership and look forward to collaborating with Harrogate BID to help showcase the many highlights that the elegant spa town has to offer on an international scale.

“This September, it will go global for the UCI Road World Championships, where races across all nine days will culminate in Harrogate and be seen by millions on TV and at the roadside.

“We’re excited about working with Harrogate BID to further promote the area as a great place to live, work and visit.”