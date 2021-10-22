Harrogate Bettys mince pies voted the 'best in UK'

Bettys in Harrogate is no stranger to recognition for its Christmas treats, having been approved in the Good Housekeeping magazine on numerous occasions.

The Good Housekeeping team annually taste tests Christmas foods – from turkeys to cake and everything in between – by the country’s best-known producers and retailers.

Bettys is no stranger to recognition for its Christmas treats, having been approved in the Good Housekeeping magazine on numerous occasions in years gone by, but this year a total of 6 Bettys products have been recommended.

Good Housekeeping’s Head of Food & Drinks Testing, Angela Trofymova, said: "The Good Housekeeping Institute has tried and tested some of our favourite Bettys Christmas products, and we are thrilled to be accrediting the beloved British brand for another festive season, they truly deserve the highest praise for their iconic Christmas range.

"Bettys consistently scores highly year after year with our panel and this year they’re crowned the winner of the mince pies. Whether you’re stocking up your own cupboards or sending as a little treat to someone further afield Bettys is just a click away."

Bettys has forecast for 13,000 Classic Mince Pies to be sold during the festive season. A further 13,000 Speciality Mince Pies, 11,000 Christmas Puddings, 4,000 Soft Iced Christmas Tree Cake, 270 Christmas Feast Hamper and 3,500 Chocolate Lovers Gift Bag are expected to be sold.

The Bettys mince pie selections which came out tops with the Good Housekeeping team included:

Bettys Classic Mince Pies (First Place)

Bettys Speciality Mince Pies (Runner up in Mince Pies with a Twist category)

Bettys Classic Christmas Pudding (Best for Sending Overseas)

Bettys Soft Iced Christmas Tree Cake (Best for Sweet Tooths)

Bettys Christmas Feast Hamper (Best Traditional Hamper)

Bettys Chocolate Lovers Gift Bag

All Bettys celebrated products are available to order online at www.bettys.co.uk and, with most suitable for freezing ahead of the big day, ordering early is recommend.