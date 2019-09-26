Harrogate bars support school with new UCI cycling drinks

A pair of Harrogate bars have joined the trend for showing support for the UCI Road World Championships - and helping a school at the same time.

So! Bar on Otley Road and The Tap on Tower Street are both celebrating this major international sporting tournament by making donations to Springwater School in Harrogate.

Rain forecast but here's what to expect for UCI cycling excitement in Harrogate this weekend



Based on the High Street in Starbeck, this progressive day school caters for students ranging from two to 19 years and offers places to students who may have profound and multiple, severe or physical difficulties.



Successful pub operator Alison Thompson said: "As well as loving the cycling and helping to make the town look it best for our locals, competitors and tourists (and a big thanks to Party Fever in Harrogate for their amazing displays), we are taking this opportunity to support Springwater School and raise money to buy their children bikes and go karts.

"Throughout the UCIs, we are selling a range of rainbow gin and tonics to match the winners' jersey and we are also serving street food (Gyros) from Friday to Sunday at SO! Harrogate and the Tap on Tower Street, and will be making donations from these sales to Springwater.

"The Tap on Tower Street is located close to the finish line and SO! Harrogate is an ideal spot to watch the races from on Thursday to Sunday as they lap past us several times - so you can drink, eat and support a great local school all while watching."

Independent businesses fly flag for Harrogate in UCI cycling championships