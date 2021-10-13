Harrogate bar-restaurant names its new head chef

Richard Fagg, who has been a key member Farm House Bistro since its launch in July 2020.

Richard Fagg, who has been a key member of the popular Swan Road restaurant and bar since its launch in July 2020, has now taken on the role of Head Chef.

The 33-year-old has already revised FHB’s food offering, including its breakfast/brunch menu, which is served between 9am until 3pm, a new ‘small plates’ menu, which includes Cajun Buttermilk Chicken, Spicy King Prawn Skewers and Szechuan pepper squid.

This, together with the main FHB menu, is available from 5pm onwards. In addition, a hot and cold sandwich selection will be served between noon and 5pm.

Owner David Dresser said: “Richard has been with us since day one, and has proven himself to be a dedicated, talented and valued member of our kitchen brigade. I’m delighted he has agreed to become our Head Chef.

“It was Richard who devised our Caribbean menu, which we served every Wednesday during the month of July, as a way of introducing new flavours and dining experiences to our customers.

“Over the last two weeks, he’s been busy revising and refreshing our menus, which go ‘live’ this week. And looking further ahead, he’s also got Christmas all wrapped up with a special, seasonal menu for parties of four and more, being served from December 1 onwards.

The event space, which was launched last month, would still be available for private hire on Mondays. November 8, launch of songwriter Clare-Lucy’s new album.