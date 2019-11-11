This Harrogate area guest house has Best Yorkshire Breakfast - official
An elegant 300-year-old town house in the Harrogate district has won a top award for offering the Best Yorkshire Breakfast.
Allegedly built with stone from Knaresborough Castle, Newton House is delighted to have received the 2019 Yorkshire Post and Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards for the Best Yorkshire Breakfast.
It's not the first time that owner Denise Carter has seen the guest house, which can also boast an AA Four Gold Star Award for Guest Accommodation and AA Breakfast Award, win the top prizes.
The elegant Georgian b&b on York Place in Knaresborough famously won an episode of Channel 4's popular reality TV show Four In A Bed May in 2016.
The same year saw it become a finalist for 'Best Yorkshire Breakfast in the Yorkshire Post and Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards before narrowly losing out.