This Harrogate area guest house has Best Yorkshire Breakfast - official

Winning guest house owner Denise Carter with the Yorkshire Post and Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Award.

Allegedly built with stone from Knaresborough Castle, Newton House is delighted to have received the 2019 Yorkshire Post and Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards for the Best Yorkshire Breakfast.

It's not the first time that owner Denise Carter has seen the guest house, which can also boast an AA Four Gold Star Award for Guest Accommodation and AA Breakfast Award, win the top prizes.

The elegant Georgian b&b on York Place in Knaresborough famously won an episode of Channel 4's popular reality TV show Four In A Bed May in 2016.