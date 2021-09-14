Grand opening of new Harrogate pop-up shop after 'phenomenal response' to new initiative to boost town centre

New series of pop-up shops - L&N Candles is first business to open its doors at Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate.

Located on the corner of Cambridge Street in Victoria Shopping Centre, the new initiative will see a string of small businesses get the chance to join Harrogate's high street.

A phenomenal response to the launch of the idea has seen the 2021 calendar booking up in a matter of days.

The upcoming line-up at the Harrogate Pop Up Shop includes The Alcohol Free Drinks Company, Martha & Bea, Sasha Interiors and Lehi James.

Victoria Shopping Centre is just the latest of a growing list of pop-up shops provided by retail property consultants Barker Proudlove.

The initiative run by the retail consultancy, allows small businesses to host their own pop-up shop for one to six weeks and provides the opportunity to build their customer base, create awareness for their brand and promote the excitement of shopping local.

L&N Candles is first business to open its doors at Victoria Shopping Centre, offering Harrogate shoppers a range of highly reviewed soy wax candles and wax melts to try.

The business, which has been online based until now, will be offering a range of scents as well as the option to personalise any gifts.

Next up in the Harrogate Pop Up Shop space will be The Alcohol Free Drinks Company.

Andy’s business will be offering a range of alcohol free beverages from September 20 and features on Harrogate Beer Week’s line up.

The opening day itself will feature a lunchtime tasting session between 1-2pm. There’s no need to book, just pop on by.

From September 27, Martha & Bea will host the space. Jane, the founder of Martha & Bea, will transform the pop up into a stylish and affordable clothing boutique.

There will be a range of items to shop from t-shirts and jumpers to hats and accessories, most of which have been designed and hand printed in Yorkshire.

From October 4, Sasha Interiors will host the pop up for two weeks. The interior design business will offer an array of soft furnishings and other interior products for purchase.

For the final two weeks of October, Lehi James will take over the space. From the 18th of October. The business will offer a range of clothing and beauty products perfect for the festive gift buying season.

Harrogate is set to embrace pop-up shop culture as part of the town centre's economic revival after the pandemic.

The initiative run by retail consultancy Barker Proudlove, allows small businesses to host their own pop-up shop for one to six weeks and provides the opportunity to build their customer base, create awareness for their brand and promote the excitement of shopping local.

The space can be rented at an all-inclusive weekly cost which will include fit-out, bills and rates.

Jessica Swain, from Barker Proudlove and Contemporary by Barker Proudlove, has worked on bringing the initiative to Harrogate and said: “We are so excited to finally open the Harrogate Pop Up Shop! We have been in contact with so many amazing local businesses and we are so excited to welcome them to the high street.”

She continues: “Initiatives like these are unique in their offering to both customers and businesses. For Harrogate shoppers, the space provides an opportunity to shop new products that can’t be purchased elsewhere."

James White, centre manager at The Victoria Centre, said “The Pop up shop provides an opportunity for small businesses to showcase their brands, ideas and test the market place on Cambridge Street.

"The Pop up offers a short term commitment which makes trying new business ideas more attractive. We look forward to seeing Pop ups in this great location in near future.”

To find out more about Harrogate pop up shop, weekly updates can be found on the Instagram or Facebook page @harrogatepopup.

The social media will feature all of the latest news and updates.

To get involved, please get in touch via the website:

https://www.contemporarybybp.co.uk/pop-up-spaces