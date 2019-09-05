Extreme investment: Harrogate firm embraces the rise of video content

Increased demand for video content has prompted a Harrogate-based marketing agency to invest in a new specialist motion studio.

Extreme’s new photographic facility will help its motion design team in the creation of video content, as well as speeding up job turnaround.

The 35-strong agency handles marketing retainers for national convenience retailer Nisa, soup brand Glorious! Foods as well as holiday home operator, Park Leisure.

Video output for clients has included recipes and GIFs intended for use in cross-channel marketing and even as a client education tool for boardroom meetings.

Antony Prince, Extreme’s managing director, said: ““The production of motion requires a larger investment, yet statistics back up its incredible value; 72 per cent prefer to learn about new products or services by way of video, with mobile video consumption forecast to rise by 100 per cent per year. Studies demonstrate that video is the favourite type of content for a majority of users.”