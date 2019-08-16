Exciting new guide to Harrogate's best food and drink venues sponsored by Harrogate BID

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) has sponsored a new, improved mini-guide to food and drink for visitors and residents - Eat Drink Harrogate.

Improvements in the latest edition of this 100-page pocket-size Harrogate guide to the best restaurants, cafes and bars in the Harrogate district, include:

A detailed guide with street maps to what is available in each of Harrogate's different 'quarters' such as Montpellier, West Park, Victoria and Kings.

Where to stay hotel advice.

Independent beers brewed in Harrogate district.

It's most famous brand names.

Places to visit in the Harrogate district

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID the lead sponsor of this years EatDrink: Harrogate guide said “We are really pleased to be supporting the Eat Drink Guide to promote our restaurants, cafes and bars.

"This year's Eat Drink Guide has been extremely successful, residents and visitors are picking them up from venues across the town and from our display in the Victoria Shopping Centre.”

Eat Drink Harrogate is produced by Festival Publications sponsored by Harrogate BID.

