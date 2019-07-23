Estate agents pedal for mental health

Five estate agents are pedalling 185 miles around Yorkshire to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

The relay cycling challenge around Dacre, Son & Hartley’s 20 branches was the brainchild of its Healthy Workplace Committee, which also instigated a campaign earlier in the year to encourage all Dacres staff to swap their cars for bikes during the working day as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Peter Leadbeater started the cycling challenge last Monday in Guiseley, visiting Dacres’ Baildon, Saltaire, Bingley, Keighley and Skipton offices. Martin Foster carried on the challenge last Tuesday, visiting the Elland, Morley and Leeds offices.

The next day, Nicola Briggs cycled to the Wetherby, Knaresborough and Harrogate offices and the day after saw Jenni Howell cycle to the North Leeds, Bramhope, Otley, Ilkley and Burley-in-Wharfedale offices. Paul Wilson completed the circuit on Friday, when he cycled to Settle, Pateley Bridge and Ripon.

Area manager Chris O’Mahony said: “We hope to emulate some of the success and positivity of the Tour de Yorkshire. It’s our first Tour de Dacres, but we plan to make it an annual event.”

He added: “It’s a great way for our team to connect with each other and promote both physical and mental wellbeing within the workplace.”

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential sales at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Within a busy working day it’s very easy for time to get the better of us, but as a responsible employer it’s really important to encourage our colleagues to be healthy, happy and stay connected with each other.

“Promoting positive mental health, alongside encouraging physically activity amongst our team, is very important and we think the Tour de Dacres will be a big success.”