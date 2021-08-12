Director retires after 60 years with one company

Tony Morris, a salesman who is retiring after 60 years with Masham-based animal feed producer I'Anson Brothers, is congratulted for his long service by chairman and managing director Chris I'Anson, sales director Will I'Anson and sales manager Sarah Richardson.

Tony Morris was just 22 when he finished his National Service and joined I’Anson Brothers, becoming just its fourth employee. During his six decades with the business, he has worked with three generations of the I’Anson family.

Mr Morris also served for some 30 years as a director of the company and continued to visit long-standing clients until the pandemic outbreak forced him to finally call a halt to his travels, after clocking up one million miles around the roads of the Yorkshire Dales as a salesman.

He helped grow the firm from a small local concern into one of the leading independent, family-owned and managed animal feed producers in the country, with annual sales of over £40m, 2,000 farm and trade customers around the UK and exports to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Staff numbers in the business have grown to 95 and production has mushroomed from the 3,400 tons a year when Mr Morris joined in 1962 to more than 150,000 today.

Mr Morris said: “I have enjoyed being part of the business and seeing how it has grown and evolved over all these years. The business has always focused on providing great products with excellent customer relationships and I really believe that these attributes have been core to its growth and success.

“Because of the pandemic restrictions, I have not been able to see many of my long-standing customers to let them know just how much I have enjoyed working with them across the years. Personal relationships are such a vital part of our business and when they are so enjoyable that’s a real bonus.”

As well as receiving a crystal trophy in recognition of his dedication to I’Anson, Mr Morris was also presented with a special long-service award from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.