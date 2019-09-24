Cheers - Another new bar opens in Harrogate town centre

Another new bar has opened in Harrogate town centre just in time for the UCI cycling championships.

Located at 15 Cheltenham Parade next to the long-standing Trotters Bar and facing Harrogate Brasserie on the opposite side of the road, Jack's Bar describes itself as "showcasing premium drinks housed within a stylish bar."



Opening noon to midnight, it also says: "Whether it be a midweek drink after work, weekend gathering or pre or post meal beverage on that special occasion, Jacks is the place to be."

