Cancelled Harrogate Christmas Market finds new home at stunning £4m Crimple event space and giant food hall

The newly opened £4m Harrogate events space and giant food hall Crimple will host Harrogate Christmas Market.

Organisers have not been idle since Harrogate Borough Council took the decision to withhold its licence on the basis of advice it received from the emergency services about perceived weaknesses of the site in terms of counter-terrorism security and Covid safety.

And now Crimple, the family-owned and run garden centre on Leeds Road near Pannal which has undergone a £4 million investment over the summer, has offered a home to the stallholders of the cancelled annual event.

Crimple, described by owners as Yorkshire's premier lifestyle, dining and shopping destination, will be hosting a Christmas Market Weekend on the 27th and 28th of November with more than 20 food and craft stalls, supplier tastings, children’s activities, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails, wreath making demos and live music from local talent all weekend.

This will be in addition to the huge Christmas shop selling decorations and gifts and the recently-opened new venue's giant food hall.

Brian Dunsby OBE, organiser of the traditional Harrogate Christmas Market, said: “I’ve been working closely with Crimple and I am so pleased they have offered a home to many of the stallholders who should have been at the cancelled Harrogate Christmas Market this year.

“It’s been a tough few years for many independent traders so this is great news and in true community spirit.

"Crimple provides an attractive under-cover heated location for a Christmas Market, right next door to their popular garden centre and their new food hall.”

Crimple, owned by the Watson family, have created one of Yorkshire’s largest food halls as well as a brand-new 160 seat restaurant and private events space.

Keen on supporting independent and local suppliers, the food hall features more than 50 specialist producers, as well as a 12-metre-long butcher’s counter, a juice bar, bakery, patisserie, deli and cheese counter, fresh fruit and veg, milk float, food to go, in-store produced ready meals, pizzas, fresh fish, a horticulture shop, and a grain store.

Keren Shaw, Operations Director at Crimple said: “Our vision for Crimple is a place which brings people together through a dynamic shopping, dining and lifestyle experience.

"Our Christmas Market Weekend is a fantastic example of this, whether it’s supporting local suppliers, musicians or indeed being able to offer a home to the local stallholders from the much-loved Harrogate Christmas Market.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Crimple, whether it’s through a weekly shop, a catch up over food and drink, or hosting a private event.”

Richard Van Opstal, owner of Harrogate-based Woodcutter Creations, is one stallholder who was affected by the cancellation of the Harrogate Christmas Market.

Richard said: “I was saddened and frustrated when the Harrogate Christmas Market was cancelled. As a Harrogate based company, we have been participating for a number of years.

"It is a really important local event for our business and generates local enquiries and all year round sales for us.

"It is great news that Crimple will be working with the original Harrogate Christmas Market organisers and hosting many of us at Crimple’s Christmas Market Weekend.

"Crimple’s values of supporting quality local produce in a great setting will go a long way to creating great opportunities for local producers here in Harrogate.”

Christmas Market Weekend

Christmas Market Weekend at Crimple, Leeds Road, runs from 27-28 November.

Saturday 27th opening times are 8am- 7pm and Sunday 28th is 10am-4pm.

Crimple: Factfile

Crimple Hall is a family-owned business run by Graham and Tori Watson. They are joined in the business by their two daughters.

Following plans submitted in April 2019 a £4million investment plan was commenced.

The new 20,000 sqft food hall, restaurant, bistro and event space will open this month.