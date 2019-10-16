'Brexit Saturday' - this is what Harrogate politicians think

As 'super Saturday' looms in Parliament for Brexit and a possible deal to leave the EU, local politicians in Harrogate have been giving their views.

The town's MP will be making sure he gets to the House Commons early on Saturday, while Opposition figures will be joining anti-Brexit demonstrators on the streets.

Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough Judith Rogerson.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31 but an Act of Parliament requires the Government to seek an extension if no agreement is reached before October 19.

As a result, this Saturday will see a special sitting of the House of Commons to allow MPs to discuss progress on Brexit.

Parliament has only sat on a Saturday on three occasions since the outbreak of the Second World War.

The sitting will take place on the same day as People’s Vote campaigners hold what they describe as the “biggest march in modern history” in London to stop Brexit.

Harrogate members of pressure group North Yorkshire for Europe have booked three coaches to take anti-Brexit supporters to the march as part of a fleet of coaches from Yorkshire heading south for the protest.

What politicians in Harrogate think of Brexit and 'super Saturday'

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said the need to get on with Brexit meant he was determined to attend Saturday’s extraordinary sitting of Parliament.

He said: “Sitting on a Saturday is highly unusual. It hasn’t happened for decades, so this just shows the importance of the circumstances.

“I have a full day of constituency events and meetings with constituents on Friday, but will travel to London directly after so that I can be at my desk in Westminster for 8.30am Saturday morning.

“Saturdays are usually spent meeting constituents but this is an important time for our country so I will be in the House of Commons.

“We do not yet know exactly what we will be discussing, but I have been pleased to see the comments from the Brexit negotiations indicating progress towards a deal.

“This is clearly work in progress with events moving fast. It is right that every effort is made to resolve the uncertainty, and if that means Parliament sitting at unusual times then it must.

“Whenever it sits, I will be there.”

Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough Judith Rogerson

She said she would be taking part in the People’s Vote march against Brexit in London.

She said: "Saturday is going to be a crucial day for the future of the country.

"Along with lots of local Liberal Democrats I'll be travelling down to London to take part in the massive People's Vote march that will culminate outside Parliament at the time that MPs will be debating how to resolve the Brexit deadlock.

"There is no form of Brexit that will be good for our country. That's why for more than three years the Lib Dems have been campaigning for a People's Vote with an option to remain in the EU. We still believe that this is the best democratic way forward."

Margaret Smith, chair of Harrogate and Knaresborough Constituency Labour Party

She said: "Labour members from Harrogate & Knaresborough are travelling down to the London march on Saturday to campaign for a public vote on any deal that gets agreed (as per Labour policy).

"This is the only way to fix a divided country. Polling consistently shows that the mood of the nation has changed and that there is a majority in favour of staying in the EU.

"Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour party hopes that MPs sitting on Saturday will take heed of the real will of the people and legislate to give the nation the chance to have the final say on Brexit.

"Harrogate and Knaresborough voted to Remain but Andrew Jones has always put his career first and voted with the Tory Government.

"Now is his chance to stand up for his constituents and back a public vote."

